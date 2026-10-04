German SWF Kenfo embeds Apac into century-long investment horizon
Germany's nuclear waste-focused fund is steadily increasing its exposure to Asia, but its ultra-long investment horizon brings its own set of challenges.
German sovereign wealth fund Kenfo, which focuses on financing the country's nuclear waste management efforts through the end of the century, is increasingly looking towards Asia for its long-term strategy, balancing valuation pressures, geopolitical risks and sustainability constraints.
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