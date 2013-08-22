The fund prioritises maximising returns within a defined risk tolerance, emphasising flexibility and global diversification in its investment strategy.
Volatile markets may have led some institutional investors to rejig their portfolios, but two Southeast Asian sovereign wealth funds said they will stick to their mandate and focus on the long term.
Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Applied US Core Equity Strategy can point to multi-year returns and a robust Sharpe ratio for its success in our smart beta category.
The $1.3 trillion pension fund is understood to have set up a department for investment strategy and named a new director-general, replacing the head of its research unit.
Naomi Denning, EMBA, ASIP, managing director of investment services for Asia Pacific at Towers Watson, discusses the general trend of Asian institutional funds in terms of overseas investment.
In this video, Towers Watson talks about why Asian institutional investors should move away from their domestic markets, and how they can invest internationally.
Benjamin Pedley rejoins HSBC Private Bank as head of its discretionary investment strategy team for Asia. He is leading a buildout, with further hires imminent.