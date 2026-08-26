Family offices intensify impact bets on food security and water
Apac's wealthy are moving impact investing from niche allocations into core portfolios without compromising on financial returns, a new study shows.
Family offices across Asia Pacific (Apac) are intensifying their commitment to impact investing, with food, agriculture and WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) rising to the top of thematic priorities, according to a new survey by the Sustainable Finance Initiative.
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