From energy grids to mining ventures, the Philippines' sovereign wealth fund has identified critical sectors where strategic capital can unlock both commercial returns and development impact.
Tag : agriculture
The appetite of Canadian pension funds for sustainable and decarbonisation opportunities in Australian agriculture is growing, as the Alberta Investment Management Corporation secures a large-scale cattle breeding business.
Over the last three years, Australia’s agriculture and farmland have been in high demand for institutional investors in Canada searching for diversification and sustainability.
Food prices have soared in the past 18 months. Are they headed still higher, and what are the investment implications? AsianInvestor asked five experts.
After previously looking in vain at agricultural land as an asset class, the sector has now matured to become more attractive to institutional investors, the pension fund’s CIO tells AsianInvestor.
The drive towards sustainability in Australia's agriculture market is increasingly attracting much-needed capital from institutional investors, as demonstrated by the recent strategic partnership between Canada’s CDPQ and the Australian government-owned CEFC.
For asset owners looking to expand their investment horizons into agriculture, climate change and some difficult regulations offer potential obstacles to their ambitions.
Asset owners looking to diversify assets are increasingly eyeing opportunities in agriculture, with its relatively predictable returns. Interested parties include major sovereign wealth funds.
The Russian bank signs Jim Rogers to provide insights into global commodity markets and investment trends. He started this month and will continue to be based in Singapore.
Jeremy Grantham of GMO urges long-term investors to shift up to 30% of assets to resources, particularly agriculture.
Actively managing the underlying assets can sometimes be a better approach, says portfolio manager David Donora, who foresees a $1 trillion commodities market within 10 years.
Review/outlook series: Marino Valensise, global chief investment officer at Baring Asset Management, explains why he's also keen on agricultural commodities and gold.