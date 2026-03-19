Evergreen funds divide Asian insurers on private market investment
Portfolio maturity, regulatory constraints and liquidity expectations are shaping divergent strategies for private market exposure.
Evergreen fund structures have emerged as a divisive topic among Asian insurance investors, with portfolio size and regulatory frameworks creating different use cases that range from essential ramp-up tools to unnecessary complexity.
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