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Evergreen funds divide Asian insurers on private market investment

Lucas Cacioli
Portfolio maturity, regulatory constraints and liquidity expectations are shaping divergent strategies for private market exposure.
Evergreen funds divide Asian insurers on private market investment

Evergreen fund structures have emerged as a divisive topic among Asian insurance investors, with portfolio size and regulatory frameworks creating different use cases that range from essential ramp-up tools to unnecessary complexity.

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