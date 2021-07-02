Portfolio maturity, regulatory constraints and liquidity expectations are shaping divergent strategies for private market exposure.
Tag : chubb
AsianInvestor presents the top people moves for the first quarter of 2023. Most of these stories were exclusively broken by our news team.
Malaysia’s KWAP aims to increase its overseas investments; Singapore’s GIC will take a majority stake in luxury beach resort group; Korea's KIC posted double-digit returns for the first half of 2022.
Former ESG head from GPIF join IFRS sustainability board; CIC chair of the board of supervisors departs; Prudential Hong Kong appoints Lawrence Lam as CEO; Chubb Life Hong Kong appoints new president; AustralianSuper promotes Daniel Lim to investment director; BlackRock makes two key hires in Asia; and more.
Hesta hires Hostplus ESG head; Prudential head of HNW solutions joins Transamerica Life Bermuda; Chubb appoints Philippines country president; QIC chief executive to retire in 2022; Amundi adds ESG investment specialist; Aviva Investors expanded EM debt team with three hires; HSBC private banking regional head retires; and more