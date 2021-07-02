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Tag : chubb

Staff Reporters
Former ESG head from GPIF join IFRS sustainability board; CIC chair of the board of supervisors departs; Prudential Hong Kong appoints Lawrence Lam as CEO; Chubb Life Hong Kong appoints new president; AustralianSuper promotes Daniel Lim to investment director; BlackRock makes two key hires in Asia; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sept 2
Staff Reporters
Hesta hires Hostplus ESG head; Prudential head of HNW solutions joins Transamerica Life Bermuda; Chubb appoints Philippines country president; QIC chief executive to retire in 2022; Amundi adds ESG investment specialist; Aviva Investors expanded EM debt team with three hires; HSBC private banking regional head retires; and more
Weekly roundup of people news, July 2