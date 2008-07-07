Portfolio maturity, regulatory constraints and liquidity expectations are shaping divergent strategies for private market exposure.
Tag : cvc
UniSuper joins Blackstone in Australian warehouse portfolio as NPS sells stake; Korean pension funds and insurers commit to European private equity behemoth; GIC scales back quantitative unit; and more.
CVC Capital Partners Asia Pacific IV hit its hard cap after just under a year of fundraising, with more inflows from Asian and Middle Eastern investors than its predecessor.
Southeast Asia has become the region’s private equity hotspot, but caution needs to prevail where investors rush in, say seasoned veterans.
The troubled private equity firm raises cash by selling a 10% stake to three investors, including GIC and the Kuwait Investment Authority.
Last year saw the lowest total raised by private equity funds globally since 2004.
The private equity firm strengthens its China coverage by poaching Zhu Wei from Goldman Sachs Gao Hua to head the new Beijing office.