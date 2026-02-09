AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Australian Retirement Trust warns bond-equity correlation breakdown is key threat

Lucas Cacioli
A senior portfolio manager at Australia's second-largest pension fund warns that a simultaneous selloff in bonds and equities represents the greatest fundamental risk facing investors this year.
The greatest threat facing global portfolios in 2026 is not geopolitical tension or policy uncertainty but the potential breakdown of the negative correlation between bonds and equities that has protected diversified investors for years, according to Jimmy Louca, senior portfolio manager for Dynamic Asset Allocation at Australian Retirement Trust.

