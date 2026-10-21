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Asset owners urged to look beyond credit enhancements in Asia climate investments

In climate finance, public guarantees can mitigate investment risks, but they cannot turn a flawed project into an investment that can generate sustainable returns, warns Moody's Ratings.
Asset owners urged to look beyond credit enhancements in Asia climate investments

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