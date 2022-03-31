The Alliance to End Plastic Waste is driving this shift through blended finance and performance-based models, crafting a new blueprint for scalable, sustainable solutions.
Tag : blended finance
As a global non-profit, the Alliance to End Plastic Waste continues to strengthen funding for infrastructure, technology, and community initiatives, accelerating the transition to a circular economy.
As blended finance grapples with scalability challenges, Pentagreen Capital is looking to create 'due diligence templates' across five critical sectors.
The Green Climate Fund is also keen to partner with asset owners, especially for blended finance and impact investing projects, CIO Henry Gonzalez told AsianInvestor.
A lot of experimentation is taking place to offer solutions for climate-related and other issues, but they need to be scaled up, a senior executive from the multilateral development bank told AsianInvestor.
Combining public and philanthropic funding with private capital is growing in Asia as a way to fund sustainable development projects. But scaling up this innovative model still requires education, incentives and aggregation of deals.
The Canadian pension fund investor is on a mission to steer private capital towards tackling sustainable development, with the goal of turning climate action rhetoric into reality.
Singapore's growing emphasis on carbon credits, transition finance and blended finance holds great appeal for one of the world's biggest environment-focused asset owners.
Concerted efforts are being made by regulators -- and increasingly by asset owners -- in the region to fund high-carbon emitters to transition to carbon-neutral or low-carbon operations.
Blended finance structures could allow insurance companies and asset owners to better facilitate economic and social development in emerging and frontier markets.
The lack of efficient return and risk metrics is preventing life insurance companies from participating in long-term sustainable investments in blended finance.