Singapore-based decarbonisation investment platform GenZero is piloting carbon finance tools to accelerate coal phase-out, boost sustainable aviation fuel use and push for tougher rules in fragmented carbon markets.
Tag : climate finance
British International Investment is ramping up its renewable energy investments in Southeast Asia, aiming to bridge the climate finance gap in a region facing surging energy demand.
The high-inflation and high-rate environment, coupled with regulations, add to asset owners’ pressure when navigating low-carbon transition investing.
Seven countries – including Australia – may now back the Asian Development Bank's IF-CAP programme, amid optimism around the climate investment it will mean for Asia.
A lot of experimentation is taking place to offer solutions for climate-related and other issues, but they need to be scaled up, a senior executive from the multilateral development bank told AsianInvestor.
The climate-focused asset owner, funded by governments, makes high-impact investments in various forms, from grants and concessional lending to venture capital and equity.
Engaging in the green transition means doing good while making money, the family office’s chief executive tells AsianInvestor.