Temasek's GenZero launches bold climate finance pilots
Singapore-based decarbonisation investment platform GenZero is piloting carbon finance tools to accelerate coal phase-out, boost sustainable aviation fuel use and push for tougher rules in fragmented carbon markets.
GenZero is backing early-stage carbon finance models to scale solutions once considered too risky for mainstream investors—such as early coal retirements and low-emissions aviation fuel. It’s a bet on the power of carbon markets to move private capital where it’s most urgently needed.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.