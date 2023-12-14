Singapore-based decarbonisation investment platform GenZero is piloting carbon finance tools to accelerate coal phase-out, boost sustainable aviation fuel use and push for tougher rules in fragmented carbon markets.
Tag : carbon markets
Southeast Asia's window of opportunity to accelerate decarbonisation with actionable ideas was showcased in a report co-authored by Temasek, GenZero and other entities.
Carbon finance can incentivise climate action and be especially useful for emerging markets that don't have funds to carry out nature-based restoration or conservation projects, says a GenZero executive.