Singapore-based decarbonisation investment platform GenZero is piloting carbon finance tools to accelerate coal phase-out, boost sustainable aviation fuel use and push for tougher rules in fragmented carbon markets.
Tag : coal
PensionDanmark is stepping up pressure on Japan and South Korea to eliminate coal power by 2030, while taking a more lenient approach towards Asia's emerging markets who need more time to balance clean energy transition with their power needs.
Transition credits, a new type of carbon credit that provides financial rewards for retiring carbon-intensive assets, could gain traction if enough buyers can be found.
Government commitments to sustainable finance are expected to help unlock significant capital and improve investment opportunities for asset owners in the region.
Governments may be tempted to backtrack on emissions commitments in the short term, but investors see new opportunities arising from energy uncertainty.
Australia’s second largest superannuation fund will only divest as a last resort, saying its better to work with, rather than against, those companies with ESG risks.
The Danish retirement fund for academics is taking a more activist approach to the environment by pressuring the likes of Korean group Samsung and Japan’s Mizuho.
What asset owners pay out matters more than ever in a low-return environment. But calculating that isn't easy, as Coal Pension Trustees' CIO has found from a major project.
The Swiss bank wants to facilitate trade between iron ore buyers and sellers and steel producers, as well as, in the future, financial institutions.
The Singapore-based Southeast Asia private-equity specialist is looking ahead to a second, bigger fund.