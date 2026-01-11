AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asia's asset owners double down on ESG despite backlash

Heather Ng
With regulators across Asia-Pacific phasing in sustainability standards, the region's institutional investors are treating ESG as the cost of good business -- and avoiding stranded assets.
Asia’s institutional investors are doubling down on their global impact allocations as a pillar of good business, even as anti-ESG sentiment intensifies in the United States.

