A majority of investors achieved or exceeded financial targets through impact investing, challenging perceptions of profitability trade-offs, a new survey reveals.
With institutional investors and family offices placing greater emphasis on sustainable investments, investment managers are offering strategies that generate positive socio-economic outcomes alongside financial returns.
Family offices in Hong Kong and Singapore invest for positive impact not only on the environment and society but also to future-proof family businesses.
Despite impact funds now regularly raising $1 billion-plus and giant asset owners like ABP targeting huge impact portfolios, institutional investors are still cautious about such strategies.
As impact investing gains traction in Asia, family offices in Hong Kong and Singapore are moving beyond the basics to refine their approaches and maximise positive change.
Wealthy investors are increasingly seeding regional entrepreneurs and backing solutions to Asian challenges.
Assets beyond private equity and venture capital have come on the impact investing radar for family offices in Hong Kong and Singapore.
A Singapore-based family office offers the low-down on impact investing and philanthropy, both of which have a relatively notorious reputation for doing good without offering attractive returns.
Impact investing is one of four key priorities for one of the world's largest environment-focused asset owners.
The Canadian pension fund investor is on a mission to steer private capital towards tackling sustainable development, with the goal of turning climate action rhetoric into reality.
With a $30 million investment, APG is anchoring a transformative bond designed to empower women entrepreneurs in Asia and Africa’s emerging markets by merging investor returns with meaningful social progress.
The announcement was part of six climate finance commitments made by British International Investment at the ongoing UN climate change conference, known as COP28, in Dubai.