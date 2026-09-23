Asian fund flows diverge in Q2 as investors pivot to multi-asset strategies
Regional fund flows saw sharp rotations with investors prioritising diversified allocation funds, short-duration fixed income and localised markets.
Asian investors turned increasingly selective in the second quarter of 2026, pulling back from regional equity strategies while steering fresh capital into multi-asset allocation funds and safe-haven domestic assets.
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