Asian fund flows diverge in Q2 as investors pivot to multi-asset strategies

Regional fund flows saw sharp rotations with investors prioritising diversified allocation funds, short-duration fixed income and localised markets.

Key Points Investors pulled back from regional equities, favouring diversified multi-asset allocation funds and domestic safe havens.

Broad regional and China/tech strategies saw heavy outflows, even as selective domestic markets and tech sectors surged.

Demand varied widely by region, ranging from short-duration and domestic bonds to massive inflows in Chinese fixed income.

Asian investors turned increasingly selective in the second quarter of 2026, pulling back from regional equity strategies while steering fresh capital into multi-asset allocation funds and safe-haven domestic assets.