AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Asian fund flows diverge in Q2 as investors pivot to multi-asset strategies

Heather Ng
Regional fund flows saw sharp rotations with investors prioritising diversified allocation funds, short-duration fixed income and localised markets.
Asian fund flows diverge in Q2 as investors pivot to multi-asset strategies
Key Points
  • Investors pulled back from regional equities, favouring diversified multi-asset allocation funds and domestic safe havens.
  • Broad regional and China/tech strategies saw heavy outflows, even as selective domestic markets and tech sectors surged.
  • Demand varied widely by region, ranging from short-duration and domestic bonds to massive inflows in Chinese fixed income.

Asian investors turned increasingly selective in the second quarter of 2026, pulling back from regional equity strategies while steering fresh capital into multi-asset allocation funds and safe-haven domestic assets.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.