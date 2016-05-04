Precious metals’ sharp price correction may reflect a classic “buy the rumour, sell the fact” response to the new Fed chair's nomination, as investors reassess expectations of a dovish central bank and renewed dollar weakness.
Tag : fund
Asian pension and sovereign funds are increasingly attracted to European infrastructure's stability and diversity, which offers regional exposure and investments aligned with decarbonisation and digitalisation trends.
The threat of higher interest rates means the days of set-and-forget investing could be over. But is picking the winners a risk too?
Two Australian investors have urged caution amid fears that the low interest rate and low inflation investment landscape is due for a correction.
Regional asset owners are still wary of volatile cryptocurrencies, but they say central bank-backed digital currencies could become investment friendly over the next five to 10 years.
New corporate fund structures in Hong Kong, Australia and Singapore aim to make these domiciles more attractive to asset managers and investors. In part two of this mini-series, we examine whether asset managers should include them in their fund manufacturing and distribution strategies.
In competition with schemes such as UCITS, the development of corporate fund structures in Asia Pacific is providing more options for asset managers to domicile funds. We break down what the new structures mean.
The Hong Kong firm is about to launch its first strategy against a backdrop of improved global hedge fund returns, after a torrid few years for the industry.
Money market products account for 51% of China's mutual fund assets, and Tianhong's Yu'e Bao makes up nearly a third of MMF assets. Analysts are worried about concentration risk.
As the Mandatory Provident Fund Authority rolls out a new default fund for its members, one of the chief architects of pension reform in Hong Kong prepares to retire from the regulator.
Proposed capital rules for the $1.5 trillion fund subsidiaries segment are tougher than expected, as Beijing further turns the screw on the domestic investment and shadow-banking sectors.
The largest offshore fund house in Taiwan is finding it challenging to expand into the local market, said chairman Derek Yung.