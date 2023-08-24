GIC announces two senior leadership appointments; Mercer Super names first dedicated CIO; Cbus creates new ASX core strategy role; JPMAM Japan unveils new CEO and chairman; and more.
Japanese and Chinese insurers lead regional shift towards private credit investments, while regulatory changes and bank retrenchment create new opportunities despite allocation challenges.
We consider how alternative credit has evolved, and what these asset classes can provide investors in uncertain times.
The results from survey point to a growing risk-on sentiment among investors, with plans to expand into niche areas of private fixed income.
As Asia's population dynamics shift, the region's real estate market is poised for transformation, according to industry experts.
Seller discounts and overseas buyers are fueling a surge of investment in Korean real estate by a fifth this year, in stark contrast to shrinking allocations across the broader region.
Key leadership changes at investment managers in Asia include Lawrence Hanson’s switch to Robeco from Fidelity, and Simon England-Brammer’s exit from Nuveen.
Alternative credit strategies such as direct lending, energy infrastructure credit, real estate debt, and collateralised loan obligations can provide shelter for portfolios during uncertain times.
The region’s dynamic real estate investment landscape will require strategic patience, a focus on the long-term, and an openness to new market realities.
Institutional investors are adapting their strategies as they embrace high interest rates as the new normal, survey show.
Global institutional investors, led by Canadian pension funds, are piling into the sector despite its disappointing returns in the last year.
What's driving the performance of Asia’s commercial property sector and are there any opportunities on the horizon? Industry experts share their views.