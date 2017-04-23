As asset managers curb support for shareholder votes, a debate rages between investors' fiduciary responsibilities and pursuing sustainability goals.
Support by the world’s leading investment managers on ESG votes tabled by APAC shareholders is waning, which is piling pressure on other institutional investors to take the lead.
Munich Re makes APAC leadership changes; Vanguard Super's former head takes new role; Malaysia's PNB rehires chief executive; T. Rowe Price names APAC COO; HKEX appoints chief compliance officer; and more.
Hong Kong government announces measures to woo family offices; Thai billionaire family plans Hong Kong office; Vanguard to shut remaining China business; HKEX releases framework for pre-revenue tech listings; and more.
Four of the five most-read stories were related to Australia, including Vanguard's entry into the pension market and Canadian pensions' plans in real estate. Family offices also offered insight into private asset investment plans.
Vanguard’s new superannuation fund aims to capitalise on its reputation for low fees to break into the country's $2.18 trillion pension industry.
Vanguard launches a pension fund in Australia, the first new fund license to be approved in six years; Taiwan's Bureau of Labor Funds appoints seven asset managers - four foreign and three local; and more.
The ability of foreign asset managers to take 100% foreign ownership of China-based subsidiaries and expand has not gone smoothly.
It may be too soon to assess the likely effect of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, but investors are taking risk off the table in the short term while they hope for a swift recovery.
Online sales of funds in China are disrupting the dominance of commercial bank distribution but the latest tie-up between two giant firms has limited scope, say some analysts.
A lack of scale in Singapore and the problems of trying to sell funds with no distribution costs or adviser commissions are seen as key reasons for Vanguard closing the office.
Passive fund houses are likely to wait for direct access to China’s mutual fund market, but this entails risks, says a report to be released today by Standard Chartered and Z-Ben Advisors.