The high-inflation and high-rate environment, coupled with regulations, add to asset owners’ pressure when navigating low-carbon transition investing.
Tag : transition finance
With sustainability-linked remuneration now a component of its new transition finance framework, the insurer would like to see more companies incorporate ESG metrics into compensation.
Transition credits, a new type of carbon credit that provides financial rewards for retiring carbon-intensive assets, could gain traction if enough buyers can be found.
The insurer aims for alpha while managing risk via supporting portfolio companies’ enhanced climate efforts, according to its head of ESG.
Concerted efforts are being made by regulators -- and increasingly by asset owners -- in the region to fund high-carbon emitters to transition to carbon-neutral or low-carbon operations.
HSBC Asset Management’s global CEO told AsianInvestor that he sees surging demand from asset owners for stakes in China's green transition, especially alternative investments in renewable energy and climate tech.
The second of two reports examines how paying polluters and pricing carbon realistically in Asia can empower investors in combating climate change.
The first of two reports looks at how novel energy transition financing arrangements such as ETMs can accelerate decarbonisation in Asia.