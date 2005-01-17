The world's most populous nation hasn't lived up to hopes it would become a global manufacturing hub. But US-China tensions may now benefit India's ambitions.
Axa's Mark Tinker reckons the latest Stock Connect moves are part of a deliberate Chinese policy to calm down the Shanghai market while boosting longer-term ambitions for international capital.
Minority investors in Chinese family-owned companies must somehow evaluate intangible assets if they are to avoid losses, warns a professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
The bankÆs Asian equities head says global institutional investors should apply for their own QFII quotas.
Malaysia becomes a candidate for potential upgrade in FTSE GroupÆs Global Equity Index Series, while China A-shares and Taiwan miss out on promotion this year.
Prospects for China shares remain bright over the long-term however, says MFC Global's Tahnoon Pasha.
Macquarie believes strong liquidity conditions are stretching Asian equity valuations while others still see a buying opportunity.
Shane Oliver of AMP Capital Investors explains why Asia ex-Japan shares will outperform in the medium- to long-term.
Marco PoloÆs Alan Landau expects 2009 to be a return to happier times for A-share investors.
Head of investment strategy at AMP Capital Investors, Shane Oliver, says although managing inflation and interest rates is a challenge, they wonÆt have a great long-term impact on the regionÆs equity markets.
AMP Capital Investors strategist Shane Oliver says the US recession is the biggest threat to Australia, but remains an unlikely scenario.
Nikko Asset Mgmt is launching the first China A-share equities fund for Japanese institutional and private clients.