Asset managers, advisers and distributors in India say planned rules to separate provision of investment advice from sale of mutual funds will hamper investment industry growth.
UK Sinha, head of India’s securities regulator, counters criticism it has not done enough to facilitate investor engagement at home and abroad, accusing certain jurisdictions of protectionism.
The chief of India’s securities regulator, U.K. Sinha, says 44 domestic fund firms is too many, noting there are too many me-too types of companies.
Sinha reveals his expectation that a move into securities investing by pension fund EPFO will finally spark broader opportunities for asset managers.
Evidence of progress and sustainable growth combined with demographic fundamentals gives grounds for optimism about Indian asset management, says Crisil CEO Ashu Suyash.
Incoming measures easing the regulation of depositary receipts could overcome the high cost of foreign direct investment, new research suggests. But foreign investors still face formidable challenges.
The multi-year highs recorded by the Nifty and Sensex indices have fuelled optimism that retail investors will finally help to dispel gloom and reignite the nation's mutual fund industry.
HK SFC sees expenditure grow; report on regulations' potential impact on ETFs; India's Sebi tackles fund rule breaches, asks for pension reform; and Myanmar's bourse is delayed.
The country's move to alter investment caps on sovereign bonds for foreign institutions amid the recent sell-off should help further boost interest in Indian assets, say custody executives.
Sebi is set to impose limits on block-crossing, but brokers and traders say it won’t be effective in preventing a flash crash and will likely hurt execution and exacerbate volatility.
The bank is to become the second foreign custodian to enter the market from next month, with insurers tipped to be allowed to lend out their equity holdings around the same time.