Debate about the future of South Korean shares now centres on whether the country's Value‑Up reform drive can permanently close a longstanding valuation gap.
The country’s second largest pension fund sees partnerships as a way to gain knowledge and further its sustainability objectives.
China’s ongoing trade dispute with the US looks set to run and run and will hurt both economies. But it also offers opportunities for some healthy financial reform.
China wants more foreign investment but this ambition could be crippled if it chooses the Tiananmen path in Hong Kong.
The country has slowly liberalised its financial markets, but it can do more to attract international investors, says the Asia Securities Industry Financial Markets Association.
The government is targeting a sustainable system of pension provision for its ageing population, with potentially massive ramifications for the asset management industry.
Investors says they are looking for key areas of focus, including the new leadership's composition, capital controls, property and state-owned enterprise reforms.
AsianInvestor has answered 10 key questions for investors in the Year of the Monkey. Here we consider whether China will introduce meaningful reform of its state-owned enterprises.
Beijing can use the stock-market collapse as a means toward better, sounder financial reforms. Here are five that AsianInvestor recommends.
Towers Watson's Peter Ryan-Kane provides some solutions to the funds industry's failure to meet long-term objectives, as a poll shows how little investment professionals think of their own sector.
In this video interview, A.K. Sridhar, chief investment officer of IndiaFirst Life Insurance, explains the confluence of events that spell good news for Indian corporate earnings growth.
AsianInvestor carried out a webcast with two senior Northern Trust executives to examine the impact of post-crisis regulatory reform on institutional investors in Asia Pacific.