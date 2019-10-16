The Insurance Authority's review of risk-based capital requirements aims to incentivise insurers' infrastructure investments while enhancing risk diversification, potentially unleashing billions in long-term capital for Hong Kong's development projects.
Tag : rbc
Even with falling interest rates, private credit remains an attractive asset class for AIA Hong Kong under the city's new risk-based capital regime.
As insurance companies navigate new regulatory landscapes, senior executives from both insurers discuss how these changes are prompting a careful balancing act between risk and opportunity.
As Hong Kong’s insurance industry navigates a new risk-based capital regime, top investment roles will demand a more comprehensive skill set.
A high interest rate environment could make the US real estate market an attractive option for insurers under Hong Kong’s incoming regulatory regime.
The insurer sees ways to tackle the capital charges being implemented later this year, the insurer’s CIO said at AsianInvestor’s Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
A collection of remarkable moments from AsianInvestor's second insurance-focused event in Singapore this year.
Low interest rates are making it difficult for life insurers to hit return thresholds, and capital charge costs on private assets are forcing them to head up the credit risk curve, say experts.
Senior executives at the two life insurers shared how they and peers should adapt their investment portfolios ahead of Hong Kong's new risk-based capital regime.
The US-based life insurer has said it might leave the Taiwan market. If it does so, it will follow in the wake of other foreign players such as ING and AIG.
The preferential treatment that reduces the cost of capital for Chinese insurers when they buy reinsurance in Hong Kong could change once the city adopts a new RBC regime.
The FSC exclusively told AsianInvestor that it intends to divide the capital structure of local insurers into two tiers. Analysts believe this will make them more prudent investors.