Strong fund-raising volumes in private equity this year reflect government and SOE-activity, not private investor demand.
More family offices in the region join the rush to gold to hedge their portfolios against market uncertainties both at home and abroad.
China was the region’s most favoured real estate market in 2023 for Asian institutions but could end 2024 as its most shunned.
Family offices and ultra-high net worth investors are bullish on the market this year, following a bumper year in 2023. This is in contrast to institutional investors, who continue to dump property.
Despite Asia-Pacific family offices continuing to pursue new technologies, like artificial intelligence and blockchain, the vast majority that were surveyed still favour tried and true real estate strategies for future growth amid dynamic market conditions.
High net worth investors are increasingly turning to bricks and mortar to allocate capital, with Japan and its residential housing sector emerging as a favoured destination.
The demand from both older and newer generations of (U)HNWIs are spurring a development in private asset offerings for single and multifamily offices.
NGS Super chief executive retires; Raffles Family Office taps veteran real estate strategist; WTW appoints Sean Deehan as leader of Hong Kong and Macau; Frasers Property creates new group function, appoints CIO; and more.
North American family offices are drawn to Asia, while firms already in the region are also looking to increase investments, according to a new report.
Aware Super appoints deputy CIO and head of governance; AustralianSuper promotes chief risk officer to replace Paul Schroder; Raffles Family Office adds two new roles to independent advisory board; Amundi appoints South Asia CEO; Barclays names China chief executive; Zico hires head of advisory in Singapore; Capital Group names head of HK client group; and more
Schroders announces leadership change in Asia Pacific; Sun Life adds to digital team; Raffles Family Office expands leadership team; State Street appoints head of product management for Asia Pacific; Goldman Sachs hires for family office offering in Australia; Rest GM joins cryptocurrency fund manager; Apex Group hires for real estate and Australian private market sales; and more.