AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : raffles family office

Staff Reporters
NGS Super chief executive retires; Raffles Family Office taps veteran real estate strategist; WTW appoints Sean Deehan as leader of Hong Kong and Macau; Frasers Property creates new group function, appoints CIO; and more.
Weekly roundup of people moves, Aug 26
Staff Reporters
Aware Super appoints deputy CIO and head of governance; AustralianSuper promotes chief risk officer to replace Paul Schroder; Raffles Family Office adds two new roles to independent advisory board; Amundi appoints South Asia CEO; Barclays names China chief executive; Zico hires head of advisory in Singapore; Capital Group names head of HK client group; and more
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 15
Staff Reporters
Schroders announces leadership change in Asia Pacific; Sun Life adds to digital team; Raffles Family Office expands leadership team; State Street appoints head of product management for Asia Pacific; Goldman Sachs hires for family office offering in Australia; Rest GM joins cryptocurrency fund manager; Apex Group hires for real estate and Australian private market sales; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Aug 6