The world's most populous nation hasn't lived up to hopes it would become a global manufacturing hub. But US-China tensions may now benefit India's ambitions.
Asset managers assess the impact of elections in the UK and France on markets and investment opportunities from institutional investors in Asia.
While the Canadian government's desire to encourage local investments by pension funds is understandable, it shouldn’t come at the cost of undermining the independence, diversity and returns prospects of investments.
The state-run Social Security System's CEO believes there is too much political interference in the Philippines pension fund industry, which is adversely affecting its funding and viability.
After last week's stunning election upset in Malaysia, we asked five experts on what the new government's policy priorities are likely to be and whether it will stay foreign-investor-friendly.
A new government is to take office in Malaysia for the first time in its history. What does the fall of Najib Razak mean for investors in the country and across the region?
For some strategists, Asian bond markets are justified in currently pricing in only a low probability of a damaging trade war triggered by tensions between the US and China.
A new economic team and a far-reaching regulatory revamp kick off Xi Jinping's second term in office. They suggest market reforms remain on the agenda.
China kept its 6.5% GDP growth target and stressed quality over speedy growth. The move could curb investment returns in the short term, but better ensure long-term stability.
Scrapping the two term limit for China's president will usher in more political stability, say foreign investors. But there are long term risks they need to be aware of.
The global political stage will remain firmly in the spotlight this year. It’s not just the Trump administration dominating the news flow: emerging markets face a raft of tight and unpredictable elections in the next 12 months.
The unveiling of China’s new leaders helped to resolve lingering uncertainties over the country's political future, and raised the likelihood that financial reforms will continue.