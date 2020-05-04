GIC, NPS invest in $3.9 billion fund; KWAP pledges to invest in transition assets; Singapore ministers allay concerns over Allianz's deal with Income Insurance; Australian pensions eye natural disaster reinsurance to enhance returns; and more.
GIC sells stake in UK's fifth-largest shopping mall; Partners Group facilitates deal flows between CIC and Gulf sovereign wealth funds; CPP Investments scales back emerging market bets; and more.
Munich Re makes APAC leadership changes; Vanguard Super's former head takes new role; Malaysia's PNB rehires chief executive; T. Rowe Price names APAC COO; HKEX appoints chief compliance officer; and more.
For KWAP and PNB, embedding ESG standards into investment strategies is relatively painless, and ESG-related megatrends are flourishing.
The institutional investors are dedicating resources to ensure a thorough adaptation of ESG standards across their portfolios, the audience hears at AsianInvestor’s Malaysia Global Investment Forum.
Taiwan's BLF shortlists six managers for local equity mandate; GIC purchases stake in European hotel chain; China's state-run basic pension fund posts 2022 results; Japan's GPIF posts loss in September-ended quarter; and more.
Proposed changes to how Malaysian GLICs operate should clarify what their mandates are meant to achieve but risk putting pressure on returns, say observers
Permodalan Nasional Berhad’s latest annual report shows that its gradual increase in exposure to foreign assets does not appear sufficient to meet a stated end-2022 target.
Experts say the recent changes of chief executives at state investment funds PNB, EPF and Kwap all have similar explanations, with Khazanah potentially being next.
The Malaysian state-linked unit trust manager has given factor-based global equity mandates to three fund houses and is mulling investing into new types of illiquid assets, say sources.
The state-linked fund manager’s foreign real estate holdings are largely in the UK, but that is set to change. It recently bought logistics assets in Poland and is eyeing other locations and segments.
Malaysia's $72 billion government-linked fund manager plans to engage more external partners and add strategies in a three-year plan to build an "all-weather" portfolio.