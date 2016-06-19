GIC announces two senior leadership appointments; Mercer Super names first dedicated CIO; Cbus creates new ASX core strategy role; JPMAM Japan unveils new CEO and chairman; and more.
MetLife Investment Management, the asset management arm of insurance giant MetLife is set to acquire PineBridge Investments from Pacific Century Group.
US insurance giant eyes PineBridge acquisition outside China; Aware Super commits $1.3 billion to UK real estate; Taiwan's Private School Fund awards global advisory mandate; AIA gets nod for two new China branches; and more.
Canada’s largest pension fund is eyeing opportunities in India’s tech and renewable energy sectors for long-term prospects, having already grown its portfolio significantly across Asia in the last decade.
Terry Yung joins BOC Life as chief investment officer; Pinebridge appoints co-heads for Asia ex-Japan fixed income; Korea's KY AM names alternatives head; Nomura AM Taiwan gets new CEO; and more.
Aviva Investors appoints new head for sustainable outcomes; Manulife IM former Asia CRO joins Value Partners; Blackstone Credit hires new head of Asia Pacific origination; MUFG appoints new regional executive for Asia Pacific; Capital Group hires Southeast Asia intermediaries MD; HSBC AM appoints head of Asia multi-asset; PineBridge announces two departures; and more.
ADDX promotes Choo Oi-Yee to chief executive; Social Security System (SSS) appoints Michael Regino president and chief executive; UBS makes key appointments to family office offering; Principal Financial Group makes three senior appointments and more
Over the next 12 months, investors in Asia will likely contend with a fast-moving investment landscape shaped by China’s increasing focus on sustainability alongside the tenor of macroeconomic policies and the path of inflation. PineBridge Investments’ specialists offer their views on what investors can expect in 2022 and the opportunities arising from this confluence of changes.
The age of Asia will soon arrive as the world is shifting towards multipolarity. What are the key trends that investors and business leaders should be aware of?
Elizabeth Soon, head of Asia ex-Japan equities, says unpredictable markets puts the focus on companies robust enough to survive the crisis and gain market share over the long term.
The US-based asset manager has hired a Greater China equity portfolio manager and three other investment professionals.
Fund managers say the global hunt for yield is exacerbating the liquidity problems in Asian bond markets and have their doubts about how the issue can be resolved.