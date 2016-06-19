AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Staff Reporters
Terry Yung joins BOC Life as chief investment officer; Pinebridge appoints co-heads for Asia ex-Japan fixed income; Korea's KY AM names alternatives head; Nomura AM Taiwan gets new CEO; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Jan 6
Staff Reporters
Aviva Investors appoints new head for sustainable outcomes; Manulife IM former Asia CRO joins Value Partners; Blackstone Credit hires new head of Asia Pacific origination; MUFG appoints new regional executive for Asia Pacific; Capital Group hires Southeast Asia intermediaries MD; HSBC AM appoints head of Asia multi-asset; PineBridge announces two departures; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 2
Staff Reporters
ADDX promotes Choo Oi-Yee to chief executive; Social Security System (SSS) appoints Michael Regino president and chief executive; UBS makes key appointments to family office offering; Principal Financial Group makes three senior appointments and more
Weekly roundup of people news, March 18
In partnership with PineBridge Investments
Over the next 12 months, investors in Asia will likely contend with a fast-moving investment landscape shaped by China’s increasing focus on sustainability alongside the tenor of macroeconomic policies and the path of inflation. PineBridge Investments’ specialists offer their views on what investors can expect in 2022 and the opportunities arising from this confluence of changes.
Asia outlook 2022: Investing in a climate of change