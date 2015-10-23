As artificial intelligence drives unprecedented power demand across Asia, a massive grid transformation effort is creating new investment opportunities in energy infrastructure, storage solutions and grid modernisation technologies.
Combining public and philanthropic funding with private capital is growing in Asia as a way to fund sustainable development projects. But scaling up this innovative model still requires education, incentives and aggregation of deals.
Asia's cash-rich HNWIs, anticipating growth, are using strong cash positions to seek out good deals, according to industry experts.
AustralianSuper hires property head in London amid buildout; Cbus appoints first chief IT officer; Pictet opens Shanghai WFOE, names head; AMP Capital appoints Rebekah Swan as NZ head of clients; Milford AM names sustainable investment head, senior analyst; VC firm QED hires India/SE Asia head; and more.
The Swiss fund house is bringing in senior executives from rival TCW to fill two roles, rebuilding its client coverage after the recent departures of Amy Cho and Carmen Lai.
Crude oil prices have surged to three year highs, hitting $77.7 per barrel on May 10. We asked six experts whether this trend will continue and what it means for Asian investors.
Emerging-market equities will build on big recent gains, despite concerns over China, argue investment specialists at Pictet Asset Management and Societe Generale.
The Swiss fund house has hired its first dedicated multi-asset specialist in the region. The substantial length of time taken to find him reflects the fierce competition for such talent.
Uncertainty is rife over foreign asset managers' moves to set up wholly foreign-owned entities in China thanks to the recent suspension of investment company registrations.
UBS WM's Asia head of global family office exits; Axa IM names Japan chairman; Bank of Singapore appoints head of advisory PM; Taiwan FSC replaces chairman; Invesco shuffles Mid East heads; Pictet AM poaches from Eaton Vance; Aberdeen creates insurance role; and more.
Our next two most influential selectors are Alfred Mak, who has helped develop Bank of East Asia's wealth business, and Richard Mak of Pictet, whose team is his firm's link to Geneva for fund houses.
HKEx names ETF business head; Pictet's Anuj Khanna exits; Credit Agricole PB's HK investment solutions head departs; BNPP IP names global chief; Stradegi partners Bi-Sam in Asia; UOB moves to new HK offices; and Broadridge expands team.