Staff Writer
AustralianSuper hires property head in London amid buildout; Cbus appoints first chief IT officer; Pictet opens Shanghai WFOE, names head; AMP Capital appoints Rebekah Swan as NZ head of clients; Milford AM names sustainable investment head, senior analyst; VC firm QED hires India/SE Asia head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 27
Joe Marsh
HKEx names ETF business head; Pictet's Anuj Khanna exits; Credit Agricole PB's HK investment solutions head departs; BNPP IP names global chief; Stradegi partners Bi-Sam in Asia; UOB moves to new HK offices; and Broadridge expands team.
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 23