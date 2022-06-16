The Philippines’ sovereign wealth fund declared a one-off special dividend tied to national energy considerations as it continues to build out its investment portfolio.
Tag : philippines
The insurer's hopes of adding sustainable investments is part of a broader regional trend among asset owners as they increasingly incorporate ESG in their investment processes.
The biggest growth potential lies in equities this year, and Philippine stocks seem especially undervalued, according to a senior executive.
With no commodity-based or government surpluses to invest, some are questioning why the Philippines needs a sovereign wealth fund. Its proponents say it will ensure state funds are invested for the best return.
The AsianInvestor team spoke to some heavyweights in the asset owner industry in February, discussing a wide variety of trends and topics.
The insurer, like many others, is keen on private fixed income and private equity as it seeks to diversify its portfolio away from relatively shallow local public markets.
Will the result be what happened in Indonesia? One thing is certain: the desire to create state investment platforms is growing regionally and globally.
Philippines' Social Security System gets new CEO; FWD taps risk chief from Axa; KIC makes changes to investment teams; Eastspring hires UOB veteran; Temasek, Future Fund execs join GPCA board; and more.
Singapore's state-owned investment funds make landmark deals in 2022, a survey by Global SWF showed. A more cautious approach in 2023 is indicated.
The Philippines used to be the target of jokes about valuation discounts, but now the market is having the last laugh as investors fight for a piece of its potential.
At a recent media conference, incoming Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) governor, Felipe Medalla, stressed the bank’s focus on stabilising inflation, and does not rule out more aggressive policy tightening.
Three major Asean countries — Vietnam, Indonesia and the Philippines — are leading in developing renewable energy sources and giving investors new opportunities.