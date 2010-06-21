HESTA risk chief moves to investment role; AIA taps ex-CEO as chair; Keppel names DBS chief as deputy chair; PAG promotes PE co-head, and more.
Hong Kong-based NF Trinity is looking to expand its public and private investment capabilities, with new hires from several institutions including the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, PAG, and Goldman Sachs.
Japan's state pension fund announced changes to its manager lineup for active foreign equities with 19 new mandates; Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Fund may see a double-digit rebound in 2023; and more.
Leading real estate investors say valuations are reaching unsustainable levels in private markets: time for investors to change their strategy?
Muted enthusiasm for a VC fund has reflected a changing investor appetite for venture capital in China. Mixed-mandate funds are proving to be a tough sell, but buyout investments are taking off.
As a result of the move, co-founder Chris Gradel takes on a newly created role as CIO of the hedge funds and distressed business.