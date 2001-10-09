Australia's largest superannuation fund is being sued by the regulator for taking up to four years to process death benefit claims, affecting nearly 7,000 cases amid ongoing service transformation efforts.
The firm's Asia operations chief, who will step down at the end of 2020, told AsianInvestor about the big changes he has seen in the investment industry during his long tenure.
Countries are still reporting new Covid-19 cases, and the path to full recovery is uncertain. Four fund houses explain how they have kept running and what's next, post-pandemic.
After strong AUM growth last year, the Japanese fund house has created the role of global head of operations to better coordinate this function across its international businesses.
The US fund giant’s Asia-Pacific chief operating officer has left after seven years in the role and 17 with the firm. He spoke to AsianInvestor about his next move.
Jeff Levy is one of a raft of deeply experienced chief operating officers to be appearing with increasing frequency at Asia-based hedge funds these days. He spoke exclusively to AsianInvestor.
Principal Global Investors names its first regional COO, as it seeks to tap asset-management opportunities in Chinese securities.
Standard Chartered nabs Venkatesh Rathnam from Citi to be its new global securities services operations head.
Greg Major, Jacqueline Tan and Rajiv Baruah receive senior appointments.
Minoru Shinohara, Nomura''s head of Asian investment banking, discusses the firm''s expansion plans for the region.
UBS Warburg lures Philip Tsao from Goldman Sachs to replace Joonkee Hong as co-head of debt capital markets and head of investor fixed income derivatives distribution.
DCM co-heads Marc Jones and Paul Bartlett gain Japan.