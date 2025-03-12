In Focus: AustralianSuper faces ASIC lawsuit over death benefit delays
Australia's largest superannuation fund is being sued by the regulator for taking up to four years to process death benefit claims, affecting nearly 7,000 cases amid ongoing service transformation efforts.
Australia's corporate regulator has launched Federal Court proceedings against AustralianSuper for allegedly failing to process thousands of death benefit claims efficiently, in a case that highlights growing scrutiny of member services in the superannuation sector.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.