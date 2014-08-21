AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Min Ho
SFC bans ex-head of Ping An Securities; Australia clamps down on collective action; MAS looks at crowdfunding; Transparency for US systemic risk process; HK waives ETF tax; China rules to hit foreign IT.
AsianInvestor's regulatory round-up, Feb 25
Taiwan unveils Singapore stocks link; Australia secures RQFII quota; PBoC releases RQDII rules; Thai Reits set for inheritance tax; Hong Kong signs Fatca as deadline looms; chairmen set for cross-Strait talks; Stability Board urges unity; and Asic eyes disclosure innovation.
AsianInvestor’s regulatory roundup, Nov 25