Australia's largest superannuation fund is being sued by the regulator for taking up to four years to process death benefit claims, affecting nearly 7,000 cases amid ongoing service transformation efforts.
Tag : asic
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission's decision to ramp up scrutiny of private markets has sparked debate, raising questions about whether increased oversight is necessary.
Even before the period covered by the Australian regulators current greenwashing investigation of the $14 billion Australian super fund, it was flouting its own prohibition on gambling investments.
Munich Re makes APAC leadership changes; Vanguard Super's former head takes new role; Malaysia's PNB rehires chief executive; T. Rowe Price names APAC COO; HKEX appoints chief compliance officer; and more.
Australia's markets and securities regulator plans to place superannuation funds under more scrutiny in 2024, as it looks to enhance consumer protection.
As Active Super gets sued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission, other super funds will feel pressure to beef up their processes and understanding of ESG to ensure they don't fail under regulatory scrutiny.
Australian super funds overstating the positive environmental impact of their portfolios are coming under fire as the country’s financial watchdog increases focus on greenwashing.
CSRC chief’s job at risk; HKMA fines Indian bank; FSB delays risk assessment protocols; Asic sees strong fintech progress; and SEC to enforce pay ratio disclosure.
SFC bans ex-head of Ping An Securities; Australia clamps down on collective action; MAS looks at crowdfunding; Transparency for US systemic risk process; HK waives ETF tax; China rules to hit foreign IT.
Taiwan unveils Singapore stocks link; Australia secures RQFII quota; PBoC releases RQDII rules; Thai Reits set for inheritance tax; Hong Kong signs Fatca as deadline looms; chairmen set for cross-Strait talks; Stability Board urges unity; and Asic eyes disclosure innovation.
The Australian Securities & Investments Commission alleges that Goldman Sachs caused the price of a stock to climb 95% because of an erroneous trade order.
The country's regulator is introducing mandatory reporting and clearing in stages. But fund managers would be better able to implement the rules if they were introduced at the same time, observers argue.