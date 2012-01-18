GIC, NPS invest in $3.9 billion fund; KWAP pledges to invest in transition assets; Singapore ministers allay concerns over Allianz's deal with Income Insurance; Australian pensions eye natural disaster reinsurance to enhance returns; and more.
Former Harvest Global CEO ventures into Abu Dhabi; Korea's military pension gets new co-CIO: Franklin Templeton reshuffles APAC portfolio management; WTW makes leadership change in Australia, NZ; Stonepeak gets Japan chairman; and more.
As the classical stock-bond correlation has gone, Korean pension funds and insurers are scrambling for ways to safeguard portfolios and deliver performance.
Whether high interest rates are a help or a hurdle heavily depends on who you ask, delegates heard at AsianInvestor’s Institutional Investment Forum Korea.
Dubai prince reaffirms HK family office plans after abruptly postponing inauguration; GIC completes acquisition of stake in reinsurance broker and becomes majority shareholder; UK uni pension applies for trading approval in China; and more.
FWD group eyes stake sale after delaying IPO plans yet again; Ajlan & Bros Holding Group to forge deals with listed Chinese firms; Japan's Chikyoren hires managers for equity mandates; Temasek invests in agri-food strategy; and more.
Singapore's MAS lists domestic systemically important insurers; Qantas Super explores merger options; CIC chairman sees need for greater sustainability certainty; KWAP to invest in Malaysia's startup ecosystem; and more.
GIC partners with Omers Infrastructure and Wren House to jointly acquire Direct ChassisLink; Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest, posted its first quarterly loss in two years; AustralianSuper delivered a -2.73% return for the fund’s balanced option for FY2022; and more.
Ping An seeks to up real assets exposure, Cbus makes first direct offshore infra bet; India's Esic awards mandate to Reliance Nippon AM, UOB reviews insurance deal with Prudential, and more.
Many asset owners are pulling out of hedge funds, dismayed by their relatively high fees and low returns. Others, including some Asian institutions, are reviewing their allocations.
Institutions such as Hanwha Life and the Military Mutual Aid Association say bad experiences from the 2008 crisis have led them to diversify alternatives exposure and be more collaborative.
The $7.2 billion fund hires Seok-Hwan Park, who has worked for Barclays Global Investors in Hong Kong, to run asset management and investments after his predecessor resigned.