AsianInvestor team
Amundi strengthens ESG focus with Asia investment head; Fidelity promotes wholesale veteran to Southeast Asia chief; Warburg Pincus-Lendlease platform names CEO; Goldman Sachs taps Fidelity executive for wealth role; and more.
Weekly round up of people news, Jan 10
Staff Reporters
MAS names new chairman; GIC gets new chairman for investment strategies committee; Temasek board member steps down; AIA makes senior appointments; KIC makes changes to investment teams; Tiger Brokers names CEO of AM arm; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, July 7
Staff Reporters
Specialty insurer Fusion hires partners from Aon; Bank of Singapore market head leaves to set up multi-family office; Nuveen adds Asia Pacific head of natural capital; Franklin Templeton hires head of Asia ETF distribution; Amundi names head of multi-asset in Asia; and more
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 21