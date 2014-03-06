Amundi strengthens ESG focus with Asia investment head; Fidelity promotes wholesale veteran to Southeast Asia chief; Warburg Pincus-Lendlease platform names CEO; Goldman Sachs taps Fidelity executive for wealth role; and more.
Tag : mfs
MAS names new chairman; GIC gets new chairman for investment strategies committee; Temasek board member steps down; AIA makes senior appointments; KIC makes changes to investment teams; Tiger Brokers names CEO of AM arm; and more.
Specialty insurer Fusion hires partners from Aon; Bank of Singapore market head leaves to set up multi-family office; Nuveen adds Asia Pacific head of natural capital; Franklin Templeton hires head of Asia ETF distribution; Amundi names head of multi-asset in Asia; and more
Many investors monitor performance over too short a time frame, says Kevin Beatty, equity CIO of MFS. But they have lowered their return expectations, finds a survey by the US fund house.
The US fund house is likely to set up a wholly foreign-owned entity in China, but is still researching its entry options. It does not currently aim to use the mutual recognition scheme.
Bond fund managers are focusing on the pace and degree of rising US interest rates as the next opportunity for the Federal Reserve to act looms.
Fund managers in the US are sceptical that China's bond market can become a strategic allocation until the renminbi is fully convertible.
The reduction of secondary market liquidity in bond markets has changed attitudes about managing assets.
This week's stock market volatility in the wake of Greece's referendum against austerity is likely to create opportunities for US-based fund managers, who view European equities as attractive.
The US stock market’s strong performance has not put it in bubble territory, says Northern Trust international CIO Wayne Bowers.
What is keeping portfolio managers up at night, with equities at multi-year highs? Speakers at AsianInvestor's Southeast Asian forum gave their thoughts.
The top 15 active houses worldwide attracted over half of industry inflows last year, proving size matters. Their growth was driven by income funds, equity, multi-asset and alternatives.