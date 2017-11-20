Taiwan's largest pension fund manager will hire up to five external asset managers for a five-year term, with each managing $280 million.
Tag : mandate
The Korean national pension fund is embracing a new investment approach, allocating capital across asset classes to boost returns. The fund is prioritising riskier assets, such as equities and alternatives, as evidenced by a recent $1.1 billion external mandate that exemplifies this strategic shift.
Taiwan's Bureau of Labor Funds has implemented staff rotations, built an ESG team and tightened contractual terms as part of an overhaul of internal operations under a new leadership.
Taiwan's Bureau of Labor Funds is taking on more risk through its passive equity mandate as it banks on a rally in global equity markets.
QIC seeks to capitalise on the strong performance of private debt in Australia and New Zealand on behalf of State Investments amid higher interest rates and inflationary pressure.
Volatile markets may have led some institutional investors to rejig their portfolios, but two Southeast Asian sovereign wealth funds said they will stick to their mandate and focus on the long term.
At AsianInvestor's Mandating Change Week panellists discussed how to integrate external managers with existing internal ESG frameworks
Chief executive Eddie Yue highlights the urgency of providing greener banking system, and explains how Hong Kong could help Chinese green bonds issuers.
The Taiwanese state pension fund is inviting fund houses to submit proposals for two major five-year global mandates, as it looks to raise alternatives and rotate out poor performers.
The big Chinese insurer is about to fund its first global multi-asset portfolio, as chief investment officer Ben Deng continues a strategy revamp and eyes more foreign exposure.
The pension fund intends to split the domestic portfolio between four asset managers. It explained to AsianInvestor why it is employing an absolute-return strategy to do so.
The $125 billion state fund is seeking managers for 15 mandates for its first overseas absolute-return equity portfolios, as it seeks to counter expected volatility in global markets.