Despite the political uncertainty, institutional investors are maintaining a positive outlook for South Korea's equity market citing attractive valuations and expectations that the crisis will be short-lived.
Tag : lombard odier
Jack Siu, head of discretionary portfolio management, Asia, at Lombard Odier, offers an in-depth look at the Swiss private bank's fund selection process and how client attitudes are changing towards private markets.
Asia's cash-rich HNWIs, anticipating growth, are using strong cash positions to seek out good deals, according to industry experts.
Rest Super restructures equity team with two senior hires; Aware Real Estate brings in new head of finance and operations; Capital Group names regional head of fixed income business development; Vontobel taps new head of sustainable equities business from Lombard Odier; Amundi appoints senior roles for multi asset and ESG; and more.
High net worth investors are increasingly turning to bricks and mortar to allocate capital, with Japan and its residential housing sector emerging as a favoured destination.
The demand from both older and newer generations of (U)HNWIs are spurring a development in private asset offerings for single and multifamily offices.
Ending an eight-year experiment with negative interest rates, the European Central Bank has increased its interest rate for the first time in 11 years and announced plans of further hikes.
The disease did not greatly impact the investing habits of the ultra-rich, but is driving them to consider more investing guidance, sustainability and succession planning, says a new study.
Regional investment heads at DBS and Lombard Odier say emerging markets are a better bet amid heightened political risk and uncompelling valuations in developed Europe.
Lombard Odier has struck a new partnership with the Philippines' UnionBank and it is now eyeing other markets in Southeast Asia, says the firm's Asia head of private banking.
The Swiss private bank has partnered the Philippines' UnionBank to expand its private banking footprint in the region.
Hence the Swiss bank is focusing on onshore partnerships and discretionary portfolio management, says Jean-Louis Nakamura, Asia-Pacific chief investment officer.