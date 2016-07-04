AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Rest Super restructures equity team with two senior hires; Aware Real Estate brings in new head of finance and operations; Capital Group names regional head of fixed income business development; Vontobel taps new head of sustainable equities business from Lombard Odier; Amundi appoints senior roles for multi asset and ESG; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Nov 11
Regional investment heads at DBS and Lombard Odier say emerging markets are a better bet amid heightened political risk and uncompelling valuations in developed Europe.
Asia CIOs say “non” to Europe