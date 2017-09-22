JP Morgan Asset Management’s APAC CEO reflects on his 27-year journey with the firm and life lessons learnt.
Market dislocations and black swan events in recent years have left institutional investors with few safe havens in public markets, rekindling their interest in hedge funds.
New regulations mean a single large allocation to an impact fund could risk creating underperformance across the fund as a whole making them too risky for smaller funds, say analysts.
We explain the rationale behind the judges' choices for top local fund houses of AsianInvestor's Asset Management Awards 2022.
Larger life insurance firms are likely to pursue private asset investing more assertively. Some think that they could look to structured equity products that hedge risk too.
With full ownership now on the table and various alternatives also open, foreign fund groups in China are weighing how to expand into a fast-changing market with lots of potential.
The big Chinese insurer is about to fund its first global multi-asset portfolio, as chief investment officer Ben Deng continues a strategy revamp and eyes more foreign exposure.
Institutions such as the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank – and recent studies – are showing why and how investors should analyse the ESG performance of bonds and issuers.
Domestic asset managers are increasingly sophisticated and could become global players within 20 years, said the Asia chief executive of JP Morgan Asset Management.
The investment industry will remain fragmented despite the trend for more mergers, and Beijing is not motivated to lead an Asia funds passport, argues Michael Falcon.
Foreign investors are concerned less with Standard & Poor's downgrade of China's sovereign rating than a set of other factors, which are influencing their engagement with its debt market.