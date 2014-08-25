Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund has secured $25 billion in future investment agreements, on the back of just $1.6 billion deployed so far from its own reserves.
The British life insurer has applauded China’s new insurance regulator, saying the country is set to attach even greater importance to the industry.
The portfolio holds a potential upside for the Korean asset owner and its partners, its CIO tells AsianInvestor.
Having already linked up with Korea's Poba, Denmark’s largest commercial pension fund wants more regional tie-ups for big-ticket real estate deals in both Asia and Europe.
The move is part of an asset owner partnership strategy to help Poba increase its direct investments, and it offers the pension fund a good strategic overlap.
Having majority stakes in Chinese fund management joint ventures should give overseas firms more certainty in setting remuneration levels and bringing in talent.
The bank will hold a 70% stake in, and has chosen a chief for, the first foreign-majority-owned joint-venture fund house in China, as offshore players mull how best to access mainland clients.
The French asset manager's CIO outlines how the firm aims to build on the strong growth of its Asian joint ventures. Further regional expansion and product launches are on the cards.
Russell Investment Management has sold its stake in the private manager joint venture it ran with the Ping An group. The move reflects growing disenchantment over JVs as Western fund houses gravitate to WFOEs.
The Japanese asset manager has set up a private equity joint venture, which may stimulate competition between Shenzhen and Shanghai and herald more such deals, said Z-Ben Advisors.
The firm is striving to build out its wholly foreign-owned enterprise on the mainland and seeking regulatory permission to become a registered private fund management company.
Firms whose China JV partner has a segregated account subsidiary have been urged to review liability firewalling and capitalisation levels amid industry danger signs.