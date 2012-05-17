In this new edition of our quick fire Q&A, AsianInvestor catches up with WTW's Head of Investments, Asia
Tokyo-based Taro Ogai takes over as Asia-Pacific head of investment consulting, while Jayne Bok assumes a broader role, as Willis Towers Watson continues its business revamp.
Certain Asian institutions are building their in-house talent, eyeing less constrained allocation strategies and cutting manager lists, heard an AsianInvestor forum yesterday.
Integration with traditional investments will be key to the next wave of regional allocations into alternatives, panellists tell an AsianInvestor forum.
Jayne Bok, CFA, head of sovereign advisory for Asia at Towers Watson, discusses the evolution of alternative investing by large Asian asset owners.
Sovereign investors in Asia in particular should be more focused on increasing their risk conviction than on building in-house capabilities, according to Towers Watson research.
The Government Employees Pension Service will raise its foreign alternatives allocation, which may include more private equity exposure and its first offshore hedge fund investments.
The consultancy worries Korea's corporate pension plans are so conservative that they may not be able to pay their liabilities over the long-term.