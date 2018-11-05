The Hong Kong-based CFO of the wealth-focused life insurer talks about his views on alternative assets and why he doesn't believe in speculating about what happens to interest rates.
Tag : investment management
British Columbia Investment Management Corporation expects Asia to be one of the leaders of economic growth in emerging markets (EM) and its internal EM public equities portfolio reflects that view.
Pension funds have been actively considering sovereign green bonds issued by the Indian government, according to the CEO of India's HDFC Pension Management Company.
The asset owner is planning a new ETF mandate, and although passive management has won favour, several factors still make active managers relevant.
Singapore's reserve-rich central bank could be looking to tweak its IG bond-heavy approach to investing to help supplement the city-state's financial status and make diversification gains.
Reserve managers have undergone a “revolution” of investment diversification, and their yield hunt is expected to continue, with Asia leading the way.
AsianInvestor presents a set of financial and economic predictions for the Year of the Pig. Today we assess whether asset owners in Asia have realistic investment targets.
The French pension reserve fund aims to raise exposure to emerging market stocks and is open to different methods of accessing Asian assets.
The organisation's head of treasury singles out hedge funds as an asset class gaining favour with investors and also offers some insight on how the HKHS selects external managers.
The largest tech stocks have suffered since early October, exposing risks that could spell the end of a long upward ride and force asset owners to rethink how they invest in equities.
Matt Whineray, the new chief executive officer of New Zealand Super, explains why the sovereign wealth fund is focusing on risk analysis and doomsday scenarios.
Large and relatively sophisticated institutional investors are increasingly asking external managers to implement such strategies and seeking to build up their own capabilities, a survey shows.