Former AXA HK CIO joins Chubb Life; AIA hires new fund selection chief; Prime Super hires investment lead; US family office hires CIO for Australia operations; State Street appoints SG, Southeast Asia head; and more.
Asset managers and asset owners alike should not rely on ESG specialists from abroad, as developing local expertise is critical in the market, said KPMG and HKIFA.
The Hong Kong Investment Funds Association is firmly against stock exchange proposals to allow dual-class share structures. But asset managers are divided on the issue.
The long-awaited trading link received approval yesterday and is set for launch in December with no aggregate volume limit and exchange-traded funds to be included next year.
Asset managers point to changes they would like to see under the China-Hong Kong mutual recognition scheme to make it a more cost-effective business proposition.
As Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Scheme Authority releases its 15-year performance review ahead of reforms due this year, the city's funds industry still sees issues to be tackled.
The number of international fund managers using the Shanghai-Hong Kong trading link has risen significantly in the past year, despite the turmoil in Chinese equity markets.
Net sales of mutual funds in Hong Kong have fallen heavily in the year to October, with fixed-income products suffering the most, amid uncertainty over US interest rates and China's economy.
The city's funds association has tabled proposals which would see savers offered tax incentives and cash rebates in return for higher levels of pension contributions. But the plans face a sceptical public.
Net fund sales in the city fell by 50% in the first half of this year, new industry data shows. The sharp fall has been blamed on global economic uncertainty, but an association is hopeful sales will revive later this year.
The closing auction scheme is commonly used in other developed markets. Meanwhile, the introduction of a volatility control mechanism has the strong backing of asset managers.
Hong Kong fund managers have laid out their plans to distribute funds in China, with the launch of mutual recognition just days away. Equity products are expected to be first-movers under the cross-border scheme.