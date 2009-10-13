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Tag : greater china

State Street Global Advisors declares itself happy after listing a new Greater China-focused ETF in Hong Kong under an umbrella structure that should make it easier to launch more products in future.
SSgA promises more Asia ETFs after fund launch
Joe Marsh
The Dutch asset manager gets the go-ahead for its sustainable private equity fund JV in China and looks set to gain master agent approval for fund distribution in Taiwan. That's not to mention pending deals in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.
Robeco makes headway in Greater China