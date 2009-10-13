The most coveted late-stage investment opportunities in Asia rarely need family office capital. The firms that are getting in are offering something else entirely.
Tag : greater china
The US fund house is searching for a new Greater China chief executive after Desmond Ng resigned. He is poised to join a competitor.
The bank is set to list four exchange-traded funds tracking various MSCI equity indices, one for each of China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and a fund of the three ETF funds.
The firm is seeking up to $100 million from individual and institutional investors for its Greater China regional fund, which will mainly invest in retail real estate in China.
With China inflation anticipated to peak between May and July, the firm sees this as a good time to build positions and buy property stocks in Greater China.
In partnership with The Editors
VIDEO: Fidelity’s Catherine Yeung and Stephen Ma explain why next year should favour stock pickers in Asia-Pacific and Greater China strategies.
The internationalisation of the renminbi in Hong Kong will allow global investors to access the Greater China asset class, says AsianInvestor editor Jame DiBiasio.
From AsianInvestor's 10th anniversary seminar, editor Jame DiBiasio argues the next decade will see the acceptance of Greater China as a distinct asset class.
State Street Global Advisors declares itself happy after listing a new Greater China-focused ETF in Hong Kong under an umbrella structure that should make it easier to launch more products in future.
The firm has also beefed up its Greater China sales capability with the hiring of Benjamin Hwa.
The Dutch asset manager gets the go-ahead for its sustainable private equity fund JV in China and looks set to gain master agent approval for fund distribution in Taiwan. That's not to mention pending deals in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia.
The Securities and Futures CommissionÆs first survey in three years finds the number of funds operating in the city has grown over the past year, but the amount they manage has shrunk.