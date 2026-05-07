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Singapore family office bets on Asia's pre-IPO edge

Nishtha Asthana
The most coveted late-stage investment opportunities in Asia rarely need family office capital. The firms that are getting in are offering something else entirely.
Singapore family office bets on Asia's pre-IPO edge

For the most sought-after companies approaching a public listing, an oversubscribed cap table is the norm. What earns a seat is not the size of the cheque, it is what comes with it.

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