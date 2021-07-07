Thailand's GPF launches study of strategic asset allocation; $2.3 billion of Middle East SWF capital flowed into Greater China in 2023; NPS CIO visits peers GPIF, GIC; and more.
The Government Pension Fund of Thailand and Canada’s Alberta Investment Management Corporation are rethinking hedging strategies for their US dollar assets amid high interest rates.
AsianInvestor presents the best asset owner exclusives written by the editorial team in August. Family offices, pension funds and an endowment fund figured on the list.
The $13 billion pension fund has about 22% of its investment portfolio in alternative assets, including private equity, infrastructure, commodities and gold.
We showcase AsianInvestor's best interviews with asset owners in July – a feat that spans the Asia-Pacific region. Key themes are rising rates impacting portfolio shifts, boosting ESG and revamping external manager mandates.
The pension fund decides on the top-down investment approach and makes asset allocation decisions, and depends on managers to deliver alpha using a bottom-up approach.
The AsianInvestor news team was very busy in March, covering big stories such as the UBS-Credit Suisse merger impact, as well as speaking to asset owners at our own events.
AsianInvestor hosted its Thailand Investment Briefing on March 15. We present a photo gallery of the day's highlights.
The national pension fund is employing a mix of tactical and strategic asset allocations to grow and protect its portfolio amid market uncertainties, according to its chief investment strategy officer.
The national pension fund has increased its allocation to private markets and overseas to combat challenges of diversification and domestic bias.
The country’s second largest pension fund sees partnerships as a way to gain knowledge and further its sustainability objectives.
ESG has increasingly been ingrained into asset owners' investment policies, including the external fund managers they hire, according to institutional investor executives.