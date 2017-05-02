GSAM sees investment, client executives exit; HK-based executive leaves Ontario Teachers'; Partners Group opens HK office, names head; TAL finds new CEO; Bridgewater's China head adds role; Cbus Super gets new risk chief; and more.
Tag : goldman sachs
Asia-based insurers are planning to add more duration risk and credit risk relative to their peers in other regions according to a survey.
CDPQ names India chair; Khazanah fills CIO vacancy; Sarawak's new SWF appoints CEO; HQ Capital opens Singapore office; Allianz GI gets Japan head; GSAM names Korea institutional clients chief; and more.
Hong Kong-based NF Trinity is looking to expand its public and private investment capabilities, with new hires from several institutions including the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, PAG, and Goldman Sachs.
KKR gets head for new India office from BlackRock; China's CSRC names vice chairman; Franklin Templeton reshuffles distribution heads; State Street appoints new India head; Goldman Sachs names Australia, NZ equity markets head; Hines hires for Asia build-out; and more.
Private equity opportunities are being viewed more favourably, according to a newly released Goldman Sachs survey. Some Asian asset owners have also expressed interest in new investments but fundraising lags, hit by concerns over China.
CPP Investments' Asia equities specialist departs; Ontario Teachers' shutters China equities team; JPMAM hires former Fidelity research expert; Temasek vice chair tapped for Milken Institute; Allianz GI hires from Goldman Sachs AM; and more.
Schroders announces leadership change in Asia Pacific; Sun Life adds to digital team; Raffles Family Office expands leadership team; State Street appoints head of product management for Asia Pacific; Goldman Sachs hires for family office offering in Australia; Rest GM joins cryptocurrency fund manager; Apex Group hires for real estate and Australian private market sales; and more.
AsianInvestor gained the views of GSAM chairman Sheila Patel on how Asian investing has changed, and why she hopes to see more definitive investment flows into the region.
The US asset manager saw its lead China portfolio manager depart last month and has promoted internally to replace her.
Why we chose Goldman Sachs Asset Management as institutional solutions provider of the year and how Western Asset Management's unconstrained macro strategy stood out.
The UK fund house has appointed a former Goldman Sachs executive to succeed Andrew Narracott as it continues its merger with Standard Life.