AsianInvestor team
GSAM sees investment, client executives exit; HK-based executive leaves Ontario Teachers'; Partners Group opens HK office, names head; TAL finds new CEO; Bridgewater's China head adds role; Cbus Super gets new risk chief; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, June 21
Staff Reporters
KKR gets head for new India office from BlackRock; China's CSRC names vice chairman; Franklin Templeton reshuffles distribution heads; State Street appoints new India head; Goldman Sachs names Australia, NZ equity markets head; Hines hires for Asia build-out; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Oct 6
Staff Writer
CPP Investments' Asia equities specialist departs; Ontario Teachers' shutters China equities team; JPMAM hires former Fidelity research expert; Temasek vice chair tapped for Milken Institute; Allianz GI hires from Goldman Sachs AM; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, April 28
Staff Reporters
Schroders announces leadership change in Asia Pacific; Sun Life adds to digital team; Raffles Family Office expands leadership team; State Street appoints head of product management for Asia Pacific; Goldman Sachs hires for family office offering in Australia; Rest GM joins cryptocurrency fund manager; Apex Group hires for real estate and Australian private market sales; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Aug 6