Global asset owners and managers are increasingly adopting offshore Renminbi for strategic hedging, with Hong Kong cementing its position as the crucial trading hub driving liquidity and currency stability.
Tag : fx
The Chinese life insurance giant places more overseas assets into private equity compared to other asset classes, says its CIO.
Emerging market currencies are displaying resilience and optimism as 2023 winds down. With a potential weakening US dollar on the horizon, many financial experts believe the stage is set for a promising 2024 for these currencies, especially in Asia.
In partnership with PGIM Fixed Income
Amid macro uncertainty and slowing growth, PGIM Fixed Income’s emerging markets (EM) debt team aims to minimise vulnerabilities while selectively tapping opportunities across bonds, rates and currencies – a tried-and-tested approach that has also secured an AsianInvestor award.
With unstable markets and a relatively low yen, the Japanese corporate pension fund faces plenty of challenges — but a multi-pronged investment strategy for next year is taking form.
The short leadership of prime minister Liz Truss came with tumultuous financial markets in UK. AsianInvestor asks how investors in the region should consider the British market under Rishi Sunak’s new administration.
The corporate pension fund has seen a relatively good performance in 2022 so far. But the future holds a lot of challenges, its investment director tells AsianInvestor.
With the strongest US dollar level seen in decades, investors have to relate to both challenges and opportunities.
The British currency has depreciated against many currencies recently, and AsianInvestor asks what this means for investor sentiment in Asia.
Down about 9% against the dollar since April but trading between Rmb6.80 and Rmb6.90 over the past two months, what next for the renminbi? We asked six experts for their views.
The lira has plummeted and concerns have grown over Turkey's external financing needs. We asked four experts which other emerging markets could be dragged down with it.
After a steady decline last year, the US dollar continued weakening during January and February. We asked three experts whether this will continue, and what it means for investors.