While some see potential in increased exposure to Japanese equities, others are more bearish and instead targeting opportunities in private markets.
Tag : fitch
Private market assets are making up larger shares of portfolios for diversification purposes, and lifers like Dai-ichi Life have ventured deeper into alternatives this year.
Many top Japanese life insurers, tempted by historically high yields, are nearing purchases of domestic government bonds, yet others are holding out for even more lucrative opportunities.
Two new frameworks are prompting South Korean insurance firms to rethink their investment priorities, industry experts tell AsianInvestor.
High hedging costs and a low yen have led Japanese life insurers to focus on domestic government bonds, although declining yields might also prompt them to seek out alternatives.
China this month overtook Europe as the world’s second-largest MMF market after the US. What does this spell for investors of these assets?
Japanese pension funds are monitoring the yen’s extreme depreciation against the US dollar while considering next moves.
With a new regulatory regime in the making, the lifers’ relatively high allocation to domestic equity will incur a higher cost, and selling off can be either boom or bust.
As interest rates have started to move, the larger Japanese life insurers consider either unhedged US investments, or aiming for the eurozone.
Chinese derivatives are creating a wealth of untapped opportunities for both domestic and foreign institutional investors.
The UK-headquartered fund manager has made the appointment as one of four ESG specialists who will operate a sustainability centre, based in Singapore.
The country insurers' offshore asset allocations will likely remain much lower than the regulatory limit of 15% this year, despite their need to locate higher levels of return.